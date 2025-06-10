Pluto Productions appoints new CEO

Ann Paul is delighted to be joining Brian Daniels at Leeds based Pluto Productions, following her role as CEO at the charity Doctors In Distress (DiD).

Having commissioned one of Brian's plays whilst at DiD, she has seen first-hand the difference they can make, and will be bringing a wealth of experience to the new role.

Ann stated, “I am really looking forward to expanding the reach of the plays that target and raise the profile of challenges within the NHS and care sector. Starting with ‘My Name is’ which initially had such an impact, but the message needs reiterating, and I am excited about the challenges ahead.”