Pluto Productions appoints new CEO

By Claire Strachan
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST
Ann Paul is delighted to be joining Brian Daniels at Leeds based Pluto Productions, following her role as CEO at the charity Doctors In Distress (DiD).

Having commissioned one of Brian's plays whilst at DiD, she has seen first-hand the difference they can make, and will be bringing a wealth of experience to the new role.

Ann stated, “I am really looking forward to expanding the reach of the plays that target and raise the profile of challenges within the NHS and care sector. Starting with ‘My Name is’ which initially had such an impact, but the message needs reiterating, and I am excited about the challenges ahead.”

Brian Daniels added, “We are really pleased to have Ann joining the team, and supporting the next stage of Pluto Productions, she is a great asset to have on board.”

