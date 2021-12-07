Pocklington-based Detectamet takes production of mob caps and beard snoods in-house

Detectamet has invested significantly in cleanroom facilities and introduced a new way of working.

Detectamet, the Pocklington-based manufacturer of food safety products, is now manufacturing its own detectable and non-detectable non-woven mob caps and beard snoods.

As a result of this move, Detectamet said it will be far less reliant on overseas suppliers and less vulnerable to shipping delays.

To provide quality goods fit for a wide range of PPE-reliant industries, the firm has invested significantly in cleanroom facilities and introduced a new way of working. Its designated staff are trained in cleanroom practices and are equipped and trained against cross contamination.

The company’s investment is set to create four more jobs at the company.

Detectamet CEO Sean Smith is delighted with the latest investment.

He said: “Over the past two years we’ve invested heavily in our on-site production including our injection moulding capabilities.