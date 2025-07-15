Pocklington-based Phoenix Software launches its Sales Academy recruitment drive

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 14:09 BST
Clare Metcalfe, MD at Phoenix Software.
Pocklington-based company Phoenix Software has announced the launch of its 2025 recruitment drive for its Sales Academy, the firm’s annual gateway into a career in tech sales.

The Phoenix Sales Academy provides a gateway to a future in technology.

Whether you’re just starting out in employment or ready for a career change, it ‘provides a unique opportunity for hands-on training, expert mentorship, and real career progression at one of the UK’s leading technology companies’.

The academy opens doors to various specialisations beyond sales, including cyber security, cloud solutions, and modern workplace.

These roles are ideal for those who are curious and driven with a desire to improve customer experiences.

Clare Metcalfe, MD at Phoenix Software, said: “Phoenix Sales Academy has already launched countless successful careers in tech sales – now it’s your turn.

"We are an ambitious and fast-growing company, having more than quadrupled in size in the last three years, from – 100 employees in 2022 to 480+ today.

"We are looking for passionate and resilient people to become a part of #TeamPhoenix. Whether you’re just starting out or bringing years of experience, you’ll be part of a supportive, ambitious company that puts its people first.

“If you’re looking for a place where your ideas are valued, your development is supported, and your work has a real impact – Phoenix is the place for you.”

The deadline for applications closes on Sunday, August 3. Go to https://www.phoenixs.co.uk/sales-academy-2025/ to apply.

