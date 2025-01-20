Pod Point cuts revenue forecasts due to weakness in UK electric vehicle market

Electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point has said revenues are set to be more than a tenth below expectations after being knocked by weak private sales of EVs in the UK.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 08:13 BST

It also reduced its cash reserves significantly more than expected as it was affected by fewer customers installing charging points at home.

The company said it expects to have delivered revenues of £53m in 2024, having previously pointed towards revenues of £60m.

Pod Point, which is majority-owned by energy giant EDF, said it expects results for 2025 to also be below market expectations as a result.

Electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point has said revenues are set to be more than a tenth below expectations after being knocked by weak private sales of EVs in the UK. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The firm stressed that it continues to face a “challenging market backdrop”.

Sales of electric vehicles have remained under pressure despite the launch of the zero-emission vehicles (Zev) mandate at the start of 2024.

Car-makers were required to ensure 22 per cent of their sales were pure electric last year.

However, pure battery electric new cars made up 19.6 per cent of the new car market for the year, resulting in fines for car manufacturers. The target rises each year, and is set at 28 per cent for 2025.

Electric vehicle sales have continued to be supported by growth from business customers, while private demand has come under pressure from rising costs for households. At the end of 2024, Pod Point said it had net cash of £5.3m, below guidance of around £15m.

