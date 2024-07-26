Podcast production company Persephonica to establish headquarters and studios in Sheffield

Persephonica produces some of the UK’s biggest podcasts, including Miss Me?, with Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver for BBC Sounds, and Political Currency, with Ed Balls and George Osborne.

It has enjoyed international success with Dua Lipa’s interview series, At Your Service, and it was the co-creator of the UK’s biggest daily podcast, The News Agents, with international media brand, Global.

A spokesman said: “Persephonica’s founders, Dino Sofos and Tom O’Hara, are from Sheffield. They established the company in 2021 and one of their priorities in founding the company was to increase socio-economic diversity in the media; moving the company’s headquarters to Sheffield is at the heart of that mission.”

Left to right Hannah Bennett, Dino Sofos, Rosie Stopher, Florence Barrett, Miriam Hall, Ellie Clifford, Jonathan O’Sullivan of Persephonica. (Photo supplied on behalf of Persephonica)

Mr Sofos said: “This is a huge boost for creativity in the North. We are very excited about starting a new chapter for British podcasting in this buzzing, creative and diverse city.

“Talented people from lower income backgrounds often struggle to get a foot on the ladder in the media because they can’t afford to do free work experience or freelance on low wages while paying high rents in London.

“It means people growing up in the South East have an unfair advantage at securing interesting and influential media jobs. The best way to change the status quo is to create more opportunities outside the capital.”

“Thanks to its abundance of world class journalism and media courses, South Yorkshire is full of people with huge potential to become the future stars of the podcasting industry.”

Persephonica will move into Leah’s Yard, a former industrial workshop, early next month.

The company will fund training, internships and partner with local colleges and universities to develop a new pool of podcasting talent in the region. It will also partner with other media organisations and production companies to generate more new opportunities in the region. Persephonica will retain a smaller base and staff in London.