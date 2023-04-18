Police object to store owner’s application after illegal cigarettes were seized from shop

West Yorkshire Police have objected to a shop owner’s attempts to become a ‘designated premises supervisor’ 18 months after illegal cigarettes were seized from his store.

Agbrigg General Store lost its licence after officers found 400 counterfeit cigarettes during an investigation in October 2021.

It was also discovered that that store’s CCTV cameras had been adjusted to hide the illegal activity from authorities.

During the investigation, officers found 22 packs of illicit cigarettes at the corner shop, on Agbrigg Road,

The store, run by Khalil Mohammed Mustafa, lost its licence after it was reviewed by a Wakefield Council licensing sub-committee.

Mr Mustafa has appealed against the decision to revoke the licence and a hearing is due to be held at Kirklees Magistrates Court on June 19.

Mr Mustafa has now applied to Wakefield Council to be named as the ‘designated premises supervisor’ for the store.

A West Yorkshire Police document submitted to the council, details further allegations of illegal activity at the store.

It states: “During Mr Mustafa’s time in control of this off-licence, he has previously come to the attention of West Yorkshire Police.

“On January 12, 2022, police submitted Section 51 review for the sales of illicit counterfeit tobacco.

“The hearing was held on April 6, 2022, where the licensing sub-committee made the decision to revoke the premises licence.

“This was followed up on November 10, 2022, with a visit on a joint day of action with Trading Standards.

“During this visit an amount of illicit/counterfeit tobacco products and documents relating to the licence holder were located and seized in neighbouring premises.

The document adds: “Police have major concerns regarding the applicant Khalil Mohammed Mustafa.”