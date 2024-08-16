Ponderosa strengthens social team with senior appointment

Leeds-based brand and communications agency, Ponderosa has appointed Gina Deen as Director of Social and Influencers.

Gina has worked with some of the world’s leading FMCG, fashion, entertainment and tech brands, including Gucci Beauty, Rimmel London, PUMA UK and Panasonic.

With vast experience gained at agencies, including WongDoody, SMARTS and MSL, Gina has a track record of developing and delivering impactful social and influencer campaigns for leading brands.

With plans to bolster and develop Ponderosa’s social and influencer services to meet client needs, Gina will be responsible for the commercial, strategy and activation rollout and will oversee the integration of the social and influencer team into the wider agency.

Richard Midgley, CEO at Ponderosa with Gina Deen, Director of Social and Influencers at Ponderosa

Gina will be supporting the team on the creative strategy and implementation for clients, including Hisense, PhD, Science in Sport, Leeds Bradford Airport and KCOM.

Gina Deen, Director of Social and Influencers at Ponderosa said, “I’ve built my career around translating impactful insight into first-class social creative, so naturally I was drawn to Ponderosa, an agency driven by the same ethos.

“My experience in helping brands to co-create with dynamic talent will help develop the agency’s offering, and I look forward to getting under the skin of our exciting client portfolio.”

Speaking on behalf of Gina’s appointment, CEO at Ponderosa, Richard Midgley said, “We are constantly evolving our services, using insights to understand what clients need to stay relevant and create impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Gina to our growing team – she has a wealth of experience which complements and supports our growing social and influencer services.”