Pontefract homes plan next to railway line set for approval

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans to build 71 new homes next to a railway line in Pontefract.

Wakefield Council officers said the proposal to build the properties on land off Cobblers Lane “would result in a high standard of housing environment.”

The authority’s planning and highways committee is due to consider the application by Barrett Homes at a meeting on Thursday (August 21).

The 2.7 hectare site, which previously belonged to the council, is bounded to the north by the Dearne Valley rail line and agricultural land to the east.

Barratt Homes has applied to build 73 houses on land off Cobblers Lane, Pontefract.

Much of the land was allocated for housing under the council’s Local Plan, which was introduced in January 2024.

A small portion of land earmarked for drainage infrastructure is within the greenbelt.

If the scheme is approved, the developer plans to build 39 three-bedroom and 25 four-bedroom homes.

Plans also include building a further seven “affordable homes”, including two wheelchair-accessible bungalows.

The council has received 14 objections to the proposal, including those from local councillors Clive Tennant and Hannah Appleyard.

Those opposed to the scheme said building more homes would add to traffic congestion and road safety problems in the area.

Others said the scheme would impact on wildlife habitats and result in a loss of countryside.

No concerns over the development have been raised by the council’s highways department or Network Rail.

Three people supported the scheme, saying it would “offer more sought-after houses and enhance Pontefract.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer said: “The development proposals deliver a range of new homes which takes into account the current housing needs, housing demands and housing stock of Pontefract and the wider Wakefield area.

“Ten different house types have been incorporated into the proposals, including two-storey semi-detached and detached properties.

“The scale/heights of the buildings will ensure that the residential amenity of existing and proposed residents is protected.”

Access to the homes would be provided by extending Parker Avenue and Hartley Way.

A previous application to build 52 homes at the site was submitted in 2019 but was not determined and has since been withdrawn.