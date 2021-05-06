'Pontins meets Palm Springs’ as Hull-based Willerby backs caravan renovation project

From left, Emma Jane Palin, Whinnie Williams and Anna Hart inside the caravan as the renovation gets underway. They are documenting their self-styled design ideas, inspirations and progress on Instagram.

Club Jupiter, is a caravan renovation project launched by interior design, style and travel-loving friends Anna Hart, Emma Jane Palin and Whinnie Williams and backed by UK holiday homes company Willerby.

A spokesman said: "Setting their sights on championing UK holidays and short breaks and making caravans cool, the friends bought a three bedroom 2010-model BK Bluebird holiday home at Birchington Vale Holiday Park in Kent and have set to work on a complete makeover."

Willerby has joined forces with Club Jupiter in a partnership which aims to promote a fashionable new image for the British staycation.

A spokesman said: "Anna, Emma and Whinnie are documenting their self-styled design ideas, inspirations and progress on Instagram, with the ambition to put caravan holidays and experiences on the agenda for a new generation.

"The friends all live in nearby Margate and have impressive interior design, travel, style and writing experience. Anna is a travel journalist, Emma an interiors writer and stylist, and

Whinnie an interior designer, and they have a combined social media audience of more than 100,000 followers."

Club Jupiter was created as a direct result of the COVID pandemic and lockdown.

Ms Palin said: “We were looking for something different to do and a challenge during lockdown. We’ve all grown up enjoying caravan holidays, so this is very nostalgic for all of us and really close to our hearts.

“We absolutely love our BK Bluebird, Willerby is a brand with a fantastic heritage and we feel we’ve become part of the Willerby family. They reached out to us and we connected via Instagram, so we love how it has happened so naturally and we’ve formed a fantastic partnership.”

The friends are aiming to complete the caravan renovation by May 17 when the domestic tourism and hospitality industries are due to re-open fully.

The living and bathroom areas are inspired by Palm Springs and styles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Ms Hart said: “This is the perfect time for Club Jupiter, as many people don’t feel comfortable going abroad just yet, plus people have discovered the UK is a great place to have a holiday.

“We wanted to put our memories from our childhoods and our style inspirations into a pre-loved caravan, to encourage people our age to experience caravan holidays.

“The theme is a modern update on a traditional caravan holiday. We’re describing it as Pontins meets Palm Springs – you’ve still got the British seaside heritage and everything that comes with it, as well as really cool interiors and experiential accommodation.”

Chloe Lidster, Head of Marketing at Hull-based Willerby, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary year, said: “We absolutely love Club Jupiter and the amazing makeover Anna, Emma and Whinnie are creating.

“We’re proud of our heritage and the part we have played in making holiday memories for generations and we’re excited by how Club Jupiter is combining past and present to bring a new twist to the holiday home.

“Our partnership with Club Jupiter is an innovative way of promoting the great British staycation at a time when millions of people are discovering or re-discovering the joys of holidays in the UK.”