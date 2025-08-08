Popeyes® UK confirms opening date for Sheffield City Centre restaurant with hundreds of free chicken sandwiches up for grabs

Popeyes® UK to open Sheffield City Centre restaurant

Fried chicken fans in Sheffield city centre can finally experience Popeyes® world-famous chicken from Friday 15th August. Popeyes® UK has announced that it will be bringing its signature Louisiana fried chicken to Sheffield city centre for the first time. Launching on Friday 15th August 2025, the new restaurant will be opening its doors in The Moor shopping centre at 11am. Marking its 30th opening this year and 95th since landing in the UK, Popeyes® will be pulling out all the stops, showcasing its New Orleans hospitality with exciting launch day giveaways for locals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate, on launch day the first three customers in the queue will take home free Chicken Sandwiches for a year*. Plus, the first 50 customers will be treated to exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise and the first 100 will bag a free Chicken Sandwich. To top it all off, Popeyes® is bringing its signature New Orleans spirit with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys.

Popeyes® has become synonymous with fans queuing around the block to get their hands on the legendary Chicken Sandwich, so the team is advising hungry customers to get down early to avoid missing out on epic opening day giveaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both dine-in and speedy takeaway options available, fried chicken lovers will soon be able to enjoy Popeyes® favourites like the iconic Chicken Sandwich, Hot Wings, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps.

Popeyes® UK to open Sheffield City Centre restaurant

All of Popeyes® chicken is marinated for 12 hours in its signature blend of bold Louisiana seasoning, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver that world-famous ‘shatter-crunch’ chicken.

The new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich will also be available from opening day, following huge demand from fans for its return to the menu. A sweet and spicy twist on the iconic Popeyes® classic, the Hot Honey Sandwich is drizzled with Hot Honey sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and pickles, and served in a soft brioche bun.

The Sandwich is joined by a bigger-than-ever return of the Hot Honey range, featuring the brand-new Hot Honey Saucin’ Boneless, the return of Hot Honey Saucin’ Wings, and the Hot Honey Box Meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting on Saturday 16th August, the Popeyes® Breakfast menu will also be available; featuring British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist. The menu includes Cajun Hash Browns and the Big Breakfast Roll - made with a signature herby chicken sausage patty, egg and American cheese served in a brioche bun.

Popeyes® UK to open Sheffield City Centre restaurant

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK CEO, said: “The response to our Meadowhall restaurant since opening in 2023 has been incredible, so launching in the city centre has been a priority for us. Sheffield has a vibrant food scene and we’re looking forward to bringing the flavour of New Orleans to even more people right in the heart of the city.