A Leeds businesses has blamed its upcoming unit closure on rising rent and declining sales.

Poppy’s Potting Shed, of Kirkstall, in Leeds, has announced the business will be taking a “temporary” break and closing this month, after opening its doors in 2021.

The business, which boasted to be “Leeds’ biggest house plant shop”, has announced on social media the reason behind the closure is rising rent cost and a reduction in sales leaving the owner, Anna Garbutt, “without choice”.

In the post she said: “Unfortunately the rising costs, especially our rent, plus a reduction in sales has left me without choice... And currently there aren't any premises I'd like to move Poppy's to. But one day there will be so I'm trying to stay positive.”

Anna first had a Poppy’s Potting Shed in Armley before moving to the new 1000 square feet Krikstall unit - four times the size of the original store - in 2021.

Since then Poppy’s has not only been a garden centre, but has hosted evening social events, weekend craft and plant workshops – such as making terrariums and learning how to care for plants.

To say goodbye to the Burley Place unit Poppy’s Potting Shed is hosting a ‘Plants and Prosecco "Farewell Finale"’ on Friday (Sept 6) to kick off the business’ closing down sale.

Anna ended the post on a positive note for patrons as although the unit will close Poppy’s will still “here in some capacity”.

She added: “Whether that's pop-ups, workshops, floral bouquets - I'm not fully sure yet but I'm certain I'll figure it out in time.

“All our B2B is still the same and I'm always looking to expand this.”