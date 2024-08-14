Popular Hull fish and chip shop for sale as owner plans to relocate
GR Fish & Chip Shop on New Bridge Road is being sold via estate agent Christie & Co, with its leasehold listed for £85,000. Annual rent is £14,400.
A rear three-bed accommodation is included in the sale, which the shop itself turns over around £5,000 per week.
Steve Riley, Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Retail team, who is managing the sales process, said: “This is a great opportunity for a new operator to acquire a high turnover takeaway business within the Southcoates region of Hull.
"The shop is well-fitted internally and externally and requires no further investment.
"We expect it to appeal to a range of buyers, from multiple operators looking to add to their portfolio, to single, hands-on operators looking to develop their first business, who can take advantage of the high footfall and steady sales.”
