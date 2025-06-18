Popular Kingston Upon Hull local serves up brand-new look

Featuring a brighter, new contemporary design, the renovation has given the pub a total transformation.

A revamped bar, enhanced dining area and a refreshed disabled toilet has given the pub a new lease of life. It provides guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends, families, or colleagues to unwind over good food and a wide selection of drinks in The Mill’s warm and inviting atmosphere.

Renowned as a hub for live sport and music, the new look The Mill offers a delicious food menu for visitors to enjoy in the easy-going pub. Guests can tuck into all the pub favourites, from mix-and-match tapas such as Halloumi Fries and Beef Tacos to gourmet burgers including the Blazin’ Blue or the vegetarian Shiitake Mushroom, as well as an array of craft beers to try.

The Mill also shows the best of live sport with BT Sport and Sky Sports access which means you never need to miss a match when you're popping out for a pint or a bite to eat with friends and family.

The pub is also next door to a 19th century windmill, a popular Hull landmark which overlooks Holderness Road. The five-story windmill which gives the pub its name is the last surviving mill of its kind in the city. The windmill which was originally built in 1820 by James Rank the father of Joseph Rank who went on to become one of the UK’s leading milling company owners.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Christopher Botham said: “As a pillar of the local community with one of the biggest beer gardens in East Hull, known for our live sport and great rugby following, we’re delighted to have given the pub a much need refresh and can’t wait to share the exciting changes with our guests.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a pint and a bite with friends at lunch or looking for a great place for live sport, our pub is the perfect destination.”