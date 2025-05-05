Popular Leeds convenience stores launch 30-minute grocery delivery with Snappy Shopper
Two popular convenience stores in Leeds are bringing rapid grocery delivery to their communities through a new partnership with home delivery app Snappy Shopper.
Barry’s Halton Moor and Taylors Foodstore, both owned by local retailer Kevin Wilson, are now offering home delivery in as little as 30 minutes, giving customers the chance to shop locally without leaving their homes.
As part of the launch, first-time customers can get £10 off their first order using the codes HALTONMOOR10 or TAYLORS10, depending on the store.
“This is a great move for us,” said owner Kevin Wilson. “We are a family business and we always put the community first. Working with Snappy Shopper means we can service our customers even better.
“The support from Snappy Shopper has been fantastic and the technology is great - it is already making a big difference.”
Snappy Shopper, launched in 2018, is designed to help local shops thrive by connecting them with customers who value convenience, speed and shopping local.
“We’re proud to welcome Barry’s and Taylors to the platform,” said Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan. “These are exactly the kinds of community-first stores we love to support, and early results show strong demand from customers in the area.”
To try it out, download Snappy Shopper from the App Store or Google Play and search for Barry’s Halton Moor or Taylors Foodstore.