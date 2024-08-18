Popular leisure complex in York village reopens following major renovation
Situated at the side of the River Ouse, the complex is owned and run by local couple, Kerrie and Phil Cook, who completed a full takeover of the site in December 2023. Formerly known as the Boatyard, it will now be known as The Riverfront York.
The refurb has resulted in the creation of new jobs with 30 local people now employed in full time and part time roles and further recruitment plans in place for the coming months.
Mrs Cook said: "We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Riverfront York. Our goal is to create a destination that celebrates the beauty of our surroundings, while offering unparalleled experiences for our guests."
The Riverfront York is also home to a 25 pitch caravan park, six cabins, a newly installed children’s play area, café bar, pizza oven and beauty salon.
Bosun’s restaurant, also situated on the site, is led by executive chef, Kurtus Auty, who competed on MasterChef The Professionals and previously worked for The Gordon Ramsay Group.
The refurbishment has included an upgrade of the caravan park with a new layout, roads and extensive groundworks to improve its amenities and pitches. Investment has also been put into flood defences to further protect the site.
