Popular leisure complex in York village reopens following major renovation

Situated at the side of the River Ouse, the complex is owned and run by local couple, Kerrie and Phil Cook, who completed a full takeover of the site in December 2023. Formerly known as the Boatyard, it will now be known as The Riverfront York.

The refurb has resulted in the creation of new jobs with 30 local people now employed in full time and part time roles and further recruitment plans in place for the coming months.

Mrs Cook said: "We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Riverfront York. Our goal is to create a destination that celebrates the beauty of our surroundings, while offering unparalleled experiences for our guests."

Left to right: Kurtus Auty, executive chef at Bosun’s Restaurant, Kaila Bovell-Auty, general manager at Bosun's Restaurant, Kerrie Cook, owner of The Riverfront York and James Haskayne, site maintenance manager at The Riverfront York.

The Riverfront York is also home to a 25 pitch caravan park, six cabins, a newly installed children’s play area, café bar, pizza oven and beauty salon.

Bosun’s restaurant, also situated on the site, is led by executive chef, Kurtus Auty, who competed on MasterChef The Professionals and previously worked for The Gordon Ramsay Group.