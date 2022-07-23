Popular Yorkshire pub run by local brewery announces its closure

Staff at The Cross Scythes - Thornbridge Taps in Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, announced on Twitter that the venue would shut on Saturday, July 23.

hey also tweeted a heartfelt message which said ‘thanks for the memories’ and added: “Do you have any photos of your favourite memories at the Cross from the past 10 years?"

"We would love to see them, pop to our Facebook page and leave them in the comments!”

The Cross Scythes.

In a separate post, the pub said they are planning a farewell party.

The pub is one of several in the area run by the Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery.

The venue has more than 350 reviews from customers on Google and enjoys an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five, which suggests many customers will be sad to see the place go.

One reviewer described the pub as ‘dog friendly’ with ‘decent beer’ and ‘helpful bar staff’.