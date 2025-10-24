"Positive outcome": Harrogate's Redcentric to sell data centre business in £127m deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is selling Redcentric Data Centres Limited, (RDC) to Stellanor Datacenters Group in a conditional deal that has to be completed by the end of May next year.

A statement to the London Stock Exchange about the agreement said: “Based on ongoing discussions regarding outstanding property and commercial matters, the board estimates the consideration payable will be derived from an adjusted enterprise value ranging from £115 million to £127 million.

"This value will be further adjusted to account for deviations from the agreed target working capital, adding cash and deducting debt.”

Michelle Senecal De Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer of Redcentric plc, said the move was a good one for the wider business.

"We are pleased to announce the disposal of RDC to Stellanor which is a positive outcome for Redcentric and our shareholders.

"The completion of the DC sale will allow management to focus squarely on the managed service provider business which has a very strong brand and market position in both the public and private sectors.

"I am excited at the prospect of driving revenue and margin expansion in the years ahead, which I am confident we will deliver strong returns and shareholder value."

Redcentric said proceeds from the deal “will be strategically allocated to deliver substantial benefits to shareholders and strengthen the group's future”.

Plans include reducing group debt levels, returning capital to shareholders and funding growth opportunities within its managed service provider operations.

A statement said: “In deciding its capital allocation strategy, the board will take into account the group's overall capital requirements and its ability to leverage its market-leading position to drive sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Aparna Narain, Partner at DWS Group - Infrastructure Investments, said Stellanor will also benefit from the agreement.

"The acquisition of RDC by Stellanor represents a transformative step in expanding our UK footprint with high-quality, strategically located assets with 23MW of secured grid capacity and a blue-chip customer base.

"RDC's well-invested facilities and proven operational excellence align seamlessly with our vision to deliver scalable, secure data centre solutions amid rising demand for edge computing in the UK.