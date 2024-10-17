Positive steps for two housing developments in Hull after further government funding
The Government has announced £68 million of funding to be given to councils across the country to build homes on brownfield sites.
Brownfield sites, which are areas of land previously used for industrial or commercial purposes, are often left as abandoned wastelands with unrealised potential for redevelopment.
The £68 million, announced by the Prime Minister, will go directly to 54 councils. The funding will mean councils can clear empty buildings, former car parks and industrial land to make way for the homes. This kind of land is expensive to prepare for housebuilding, meaning sites are sat empty and an eyesore for local communities.
With the funding, delivered through the Brownfield Land Release Fund, councils will be able to cover the cost of decontamination, clearing disused buildings or improving infrastructure such as internet, water and power. As a result, land will be released to enable 5,200 homes to be built across the country.
The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said: “From the outset we promised to get this country building again to deliver 1.5 million homes over this parliament and help tackle the housing crisis we have inherited. That is the essence of fixing the foundations and driving growth.
“I said this government is on the side of the builders, not the blockers. And I meant it. This funding for councils will see disused sites and industrial wastelands transformed into thousands of new homes in places that people want to live and work. Our brownfield-first approach will not only ramp up housebuilding but also create more jobs, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and boost economic growth across the country.”
Over £1.4 million of the newly-announced funding will go to Hull City Council to unlock much-needed affordable housing on two currently derelict brownfield sites.
A Hull City Council spokesperson told the LDRS: “The grant from the Brownfield Land Release Fund means that we can go ahead in preparing two key housing sites ready for construction. Both Isledane on Orchard Park and Balham Avenue on Ings are quite complicated sites, requiring clearance of the relics from their previous use, such as redundant utilities.
“This will make way for improved infrastructure and the money will absorb some of these abnormal costs. We expect work to commence in the current financial year. Once the sites are ready, building will start on the 34 new homes at Iseldane, all of which will be to available for social rent from the council, and the proposed 84 units on Balham Avenue, of which 60 per cent will be for social, affordable rent from Hull City Council and Together Housing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.