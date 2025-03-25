Potential pitfalls of 'DIY divorces' mean they can be a false economy: Ann Robinson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, whilst the process of actually getting divorced has been simplified, and can be done online, the business of resolving financial claims between spouses has not. This rise of “DIY” divorces, often driven by initial cost saving measures, can pose significant risks further down the road.

Losing out on assets

Divorces typically start with a 50/50 split of the marital assets, subject to adjustment based on a variety of factors set out in an Act of Parliament dating back to 1973. The factor which the courts have to grapple with most often is how to meet each party’s needs.

Ann Robinson shares her expert insight

An important first stage in the exercise of reaching a settlement is to gain as accurate a picture as possible of each party’s finances. Solicitors will want to ensure that the computation of the assets, liabilities and income is properly investigated and will know what questions to ask and what further enquiries to make, particularly when it appears that one party is being less than truthful about their financial position or when the figures cannot be taken at face value.

Settlements made without solicitors can risk poorly divided assets, for example overlooking or oversimplifying complicated schemes such as pensions, undervaluing assets such as properties and businesses and misunderstanding complex business structures.

Without legal advice, parties may miss out on significant amounts resulting in a settlement which is unfair to one party whilst beneficial to the other, which often only comes to light, if at all, after the deal has been done and put into effect.

Navigating the law

Divorce laws are complicated and failing to understand your rights or obligations will often lead to unfair outcomes. Divorce courts decide cases by applying statute, a ‘rule’ or ‘act’ which has been passed by a legislative body and written down in law, and by following previously decided case law. The courts are entitled, within reason, to apply their discretion so there is not necessarily one right answer in many cases.

Also, every divorcing couple’s case is different and without legal advice it is easy to compare your case to another couple’s, but with disastrous consequences. A solicitor will advise on how best to present your case, what factors are and are not important to the court and what is a realistic outcome whilst cutting through a lot of the emotion which can often cloud one’s own judgement.

Tax implications

Simple divorces involving modest assets are commonly tax-free however, complications can unknowingly arise, for example; if there is more than one property or if the assets base is complex, which can lead to unexpected tax bills after a settlement has been reached.

Understanding the tax consequences of dividing finances is vital and a solicitor will be able to signpost where specialist tax advice from an accountant is required.

Missing a consent order?

A consent order formalises financial agreements made by separating couples making them legally binding. Without it, there are significant risks as either party can change their mind at a later date, leaving limited options to enforce the original agreement. Without a court approved consent order, financial remedy claims can still be made, even years after separation and divorce.

An appropriately worded consent order will enable both parties to face the future with certainty.