Potter Space celebrates milestone year with land expansion and new customers driving growth

Leeds-based commercial property company, Potter Space, marks the end of its financial year following a strong period of growth and expansion, as it looks forward to celebrating 60 years of success this year.

The past year has been successful for the company, including the delivery of new high-quality industrial space, the expansion of its open storage land portfolio and the addition of a diverse range of customers across its business parks.

A key focus was placed on expanding its open storage land offering, which saw it bring circa 16 acres of open storage land to the market. Its Ely Business Park gained nine acres, Ripon 2.96, Selby 2.16 and Knowsley two. The additional land provided businesses in the regions with much needed flexible operational space.

In addition to the land expansion, it also successfully completed the delivery of Unit 54 at its Ripon business park – a 20,000 sq ft facility built to BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standards, with an EPC A+ rating. This sustainable and energy-efficient unit highlights Potter Space’s commitment to providing high-quality industrial spaces for growing businesses.

Potter Space Ripon

Due to the strong demand for its flexible warehouse units and office space, Potter Space has welcomed several new customers in various industries and sectors to its business parks. In Ripon, this includes Turners Accident Repair, Bright Distribution, Water Direct and Hunter Building International UK. In Droitwich, Falcon Contract Flooring joined the park, with Horizon and Ready Power moving into the Ely site. In Selby, it facilitated the arrival of MCL Group through a joint venture with Cemex.

Further to the arrival of new businesses, Potter Space also successfully completed several further agreements, including DT Warehousing moving to a unit in Ely, a re-gear deal with Bower and a contract renewal with Brake Bros LTD for a further three years on six HGV spaces - further strengthening its portfolio.

Jason Rockett, Managing Director of Potter Space, commented: “This year has been a landmark one for Potter Space as we continue to invest in delivering high-quality industrial space, expanding our land offering, and securing long-term customer partnerships.

