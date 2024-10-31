Poundland: discount retail chain increases number of items sold at £1 from 1,000 to 1,500

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said the move will see key everyday essentials such as milk, bread, sugar and eggs all reduced to a locked price of £1, as well as and the introduction of new £1 fresh produce stands in over 520 stores across the UK. These stands will offer “key items” such as apples and oranges.

Poundland commercial director, CJ Antal-Smith, said: “Most retailers look to re-focus customers on high price, big profit items at Christmas as customers splash the cash. While we have everything you need at Poundland for an amazing Christmas, we’re not going to forget the importance of every day essentials that are the bedrock of every home’s cupboard and fridge.

“Amazing value milk, bread eggs and sugar will be every bit as important to customers this Christmas as they look to keep within their budgets.”

Poundland has announced that it has increased the number of items that it sells for £1 from around 1,000 to 1,500. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Items at £1 will include two litre milk, which the firm has lowered from £1.45 and 800g Kingsmill or Brace’s bread, which will be lowered from £1.25.

The company has also announced a reduction in the price of of six free range eggs from £1.50 to £1, and the cost of 1kg Whitworth sugar has fallen to £1 from its usual £1.10.

A third of the compay’s 5,000 stocked items will now be £1 or less, following the move.

New consumer research released this month from specialists Two Ears One Mouth claimed that consumers are still concerned about spending this Christmas.

Compared to the previous month, seven per cent more shoppers said they were looking to reduce what they bought in weekly shopping, six per cent said they were going to switch to cheaper retailers and four per cent said they would make more of offers and price reductions in store.

Poundland has also this week launched its ’12 deals of Christmas’ promotion, covering items including LED lights, gift bags, wrap, biscuits and more.