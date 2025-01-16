Poundland 'going back to strengths' with more items sold for £1 or less

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poland-based Pepco Group said the UK business, which runs 825 stores, will increase the number of products it sells for £1 or less as part of efforts to get the chain “back on track”.

In recent years, Poundland has expanded its range of products being sold at price points above £1 in an effort to take on rival retailers such as B&M.

However, on Thursday, the retailer said: “We are refocusing on its long-time strengths, such as recently increasing the number of core items at £1 or below from 1,500 to almost 2,400 in all UK stores.”

Poundland has seen its sales fall. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Pepco said that recent trading at Poundland stores was challenging as the UK retail environment became tougher towards the end of 2024.

Poundland revenues slid by 9.3 per cent for the three months to December 31, with like-for-like sales down 7.3 per cent, as it witnessed weaker clothing sales.

The group also confirmed that it closed 13 Poundland stores over the quarter, with only two new store openings.

It stressed that Poundland will not increase its store numbers over the current financial year as it focuses on improving sales.

The company’s report added: “We expect that the toughest comparative quarter for Poundland is now behind us – the same quarter last year represented a period prior to the changes made within our clothing and GM ranges – and therefore, we expect the negative sales performance for Poundland to moderate as we move through the year.”

Meanwhile, the wider Pepco Group saw overall revenues grow 8.4 per cent, supported by the opening of new Pepco and Dealz stores.

Stephan Borchert, chief executive officer of Pepco Group, said: “The group delivered a mixed performance in its first quarter, with a strong performance from both the Pepco and Dealz brands, partially offset by Poundland’s ongoing challenges.

“Poundland saw like-for-likes fall, largely driven by continued underperformance in clothing and general merchandise following the transition to Pepco-source product.