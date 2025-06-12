Poundland sold to new owners for £1 - and now set to shut up to 100 stores

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount chain, known for primarily selling products for £1, had been put on the market earlier this year after a sharp downturn in trading.

Poland-based Pepco Group, which has owned Poundland since 2016, said on Thursday that it completed the sale of the business for a “nominal” fee. Sources close to the process have said this was £1.

Poundland’s more-than-800 stores and roughly 16,000 employees will be transferred to the ownership of Gordon Brothers, which owns brands including Laura Ashley, as a result.

However, as part of the deal, Poundland is set to undergo a restructuring plan, which will go through the high court. Poundland said the details will be communicated “in due course”.

It is understood that full details of the shake-up will be sent out company creditors in the coming days. The company is expected to seek around 100 store closures and a raft of rent reductions from landlords as part of the process.

As part of the restructuring plan, Pepco is set to retain a minority stake in Poundland.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Last month, Poundland reported that revenues dropped by 6.5% to 985 million euros (£830 million) for the six months to March, compared with a year earlier.

The brand suffered “challenges across all categories” and had 18 net store closures over the period.

Pepco said the deal will help it shift away from food and drinks, improve its revenue growth and boost its profitability.

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group chief executive, said: “This transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the group and focusing on our successful Pepco business.

“Poundland remains a key player in UK discount retail, with millions of customers annually and a well-loved brand and proposition.

“We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future.”

