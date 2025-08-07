Power Plastics secures five-year regulatory approval for baffle curtains in public water supplies

Yorkshire-based manufacturer Power Plastics has been granted a renewed five-year approval by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, for the use of its Baffle Curtains in public water supply across the UK & Northern Ireland. The approvals fall under Regulation 31(4)(a) of both the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2016 and Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2010 (Wales).

Power Plastics remains the only UK manufacturer to hold Regulation 31(4)(a) approval not just for the materials used in its drinking water products, but also for its fully assembled Baffle Curtain system. Widely adopted by UK water utilities, these innovative systems play a crucial role in maintaining optimal water quality within potable water storage tanks

Phil Sellers, Technical Director of Power Plastics, commented: “We are delighted to have extended approval for both our Baffle Curtain system and the materials used in our drinking water product range, through to the end of 2029. This achievement reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner to the UK water industry and our steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant solutions that support the effective management of drinking water supplies”.

In addition to Baffle Curtains, Power Plastics offer a broad range of innovative products for the waste & water industry, including odour control covers, removable tank covers and sludge cones.