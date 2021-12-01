Power producer Drax to invest £3bn to double biomass production after hailing 'excellent' progress during 2021

Drax, which operates a large power station near Selby in North Yorkshire, says its biomass and pumped storage generation assets have continued to play an "important role providing stability to the UK power system at a time when higher gas prices, European interconnector issues, and periods of low wind have placed the system under increased pressure".

Its strong forward sold position means that it has not been a significant beneficiary of higher power prices from these activities in 2021 but has been able to increase forward hedged prices in 2022 and 2023.

As at November 26, 2021, analyst consensus for 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was £380m, with a range of £374-£391m.

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group, said: “Drax has made excellent progress during 2021 providing a firm foundation for further growth. We have advanced our BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) project – a vital part of the East Coast Cluster that was recently selected to be one of the UK’s two priority CCS projects.

"And we’re now setting out a strategy to take the business forward, enabling Drax to make an even greater contribution to global efforts to reach net zero.

“We believe Drax can deliver growth and become a global leader in sustainable biomass and negative emissions and a UK leader in dispatchable, renewable generation.

"We aim to double our sustainable biomass production capacity by 2030 – creating opportunities to double our sales to Asia and Europe, where demand for biomass is increasing as countries transition away from coal.

“As a global leader in negative emissions, we’re going to scale up our ambitions internationally. Drax is now targeting 12 million tonnes of carbon removals each year by 2030 by using BECCS.

"This includes the negative emissions we can deliver at Drax Power Station in the UK and through potential new-build BECCS projects in North America and Europe, supporting a new sector of the economy, which will create jobs, clean growth and exciting export opportunities.”

