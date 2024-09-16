Power Sheds launches new E-commerce website with trio of agencies

Power Sheds, the award-winning manufacturer of high-quality garden sheds, log cabins and decking, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new ecommerce website.

Powersheds.com. This transformation, delivered by a trio of agencies, Propaganda, Verse and creative agency Show + Tell, comes after five years of rapid growth and industry recognition, setting a new standard for online customer experiences in the garden building market.

The launch of the new Powersheds.com site marks a significant milestone in Power Sheds’ continued expansion. As the business grows, the new digital experience reflects the brand's commitment to making buying a shed powerfully simple, product innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The new platform has been designed with two key objectives: to ensure Power Sheds leads the market by delivering a user-friendly and efficient digital shopping experience, and to communicate the brand’s unique proposition, developed by brand consultancy Propaganda.

Jack Sutcliffe, co-founder of Power Sheds, reflects on the journey: "Show + Tell has been with Powersheds from the very beginning, designing and developing our first website when we launched 5 years ago, and supporting us throughout our growth journey. Recently, they demonstrated exceptional integrity by advising us to re-platform our website, even though it meant we would no longer use them as our developers. By putting our long-term success ahead of their own, they showed a truly customer-focused approach, which we are incredibly grateful for. On top of that, they designed our stunning new Powersheds.com site that perfectly captures our brand".

The new site introduces a cutting-edge UX/UI design to make the shopping experience intuitive and accessible for both new and returning customers. Show + Tell, known for its innovation and designing digital experience with impact, has integrated best-in-class functionality with a mobile first approach.

Charlie Hartley, Digital Strategist at Show + Tell, added: "At Show + Tell, we wanted to create a seamless, enjoyable experience for Power Sheds' customers, from the first click to the final purchase. The design needed to be both visually appealing and highly functional, capable of handling a large volume of product information and customer traffic. Working as a trio of agencies with Propaganda & Verse, we all brought core areas of expertise to the table and through a truly collaborative approach we’ve delivered a brilliant new ecommerce site for Power Sheds.

Our goal was to build a platform that not only drives conversions but also reflects the unique Power Sheds brand proposition".

