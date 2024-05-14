Power station operator Drax to work with Japanese firms on biomass-fuelled ship

The firm has signed the MoU with Japanese firms NYK Line, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers and TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co.

Through the MoU, which was signed at the British Embassy in Tokyo, the companies will initially conduct research to develop the new shipping technology, an on-board biomass fuel plant, which would be required to power a bioship. The four companies are exploring how other technologies could also be used to reduce both the emissions and fuel costs of shipping biomass.

Shinichi Yanagisawa, executive officer of NYK Line, said: “This initiative is part of NYK’s long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Drax and the Japanese firms at the British Embassy in Tokyo.