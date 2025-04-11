Prada agrees to buy Italian fashion rival Versace in £1.1bn deal
The Milan-based Italian fashion house said it was acquiring 100 per cent of the brand from Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo owner Capri Holdings.
Prada said Versace would complement its portfolio of brands, which also includes Mui Mui and Church’s.
It was bought by Capri, which is listed in New York, in 2018 for €2bn (£1.7bn).
Founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, also in Milan, Versace is known for its distinctive colours and patterns, and has grown from haute couture to designing and making a range of clothes, shoes, and accessories sold worldwide.
Donatella Versace took over the family business when her brother Gianni was killed in 1997, and last month stepped down as head of the fashion brand after almost three decades. Prada’s acquisition will be funded by €1.5bn (£1.3bn) of new debt comprising of a €1bn (£860m) loan and a €500m (£431bn) bridge facility.
It is expected to complete over the second half of 2025.
Andrea Guerra, Prada’s chief executive, said: “The acquisition of Versace marks another step in the evolutionary journey of our group, adding a new dimension, different and complementary.”
