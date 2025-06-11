Praetura Ventures: Venture capital firm announces plan to invest £1.4m in northern startups

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company will use its cohort-based investment programme, PraeSeed.

Now in its second year and backed by the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) – Praetura Equity Finance, PreaSeed is designed to address the “critical funding gap” faced by early-stage and pre-revenue businesses across the North.

Businesses chosen for the programme benefit from a mix of mentorship and practical workshops aimed at accelerating growth, with up to seven businesses receiving investment upon completion of PraeSeed.

PraeSeed's 2025 cohort.

Jess Jackson, PraeSeed lead, said: “PraeSeed is our way of plugging the early-stage funding gap across the North and, together with the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, we’re looking forward to doing just that for the second year in a row.”

This year, 12 businesses have been selected for the programme from over 200 applications.

The firms span sectors ranging from agricultural tech and renewable energy, as well as a sleep tech business that has developed a device designed to tackle obstructive sleep apnoea.

The regions that make up PraeSeed’s 2025 cohort include Lancashire, Yorkshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Durham, Cumbria and Tyne and Wear.

Ms Jackson added: “PraeSeed got off to a fantastic start last year, creating a real buzz around the businesses that took part – both in their respective markets and the wider VC landscape.

"Fast-forward to 2025 and we’ve been blown away by the quality of applications for this year’s PraeSeed, which has culminated in a very strong cohort of businesses that we’re tipping to be the next in the North.”

Following the completion of this year’s programme, PraeSeed will have invested up to £2.8m in startups across the North.

The programme, which will initially run for five years, is planning to invest around £6m over its lifetime in line with the British Business Bank’s ambition to increase the flow of investment in all of the regions across the North of England.

The programme is funded through NPIF II – Praetura Equity Finance, which is managed by Praetura Ventures as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

Sue Barnard, senior investment manager at British Business Bank, said: “This programme is a fantastic way to give founders the information and support they need to accelerate their growth.