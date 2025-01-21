Premier Foods says profits are set to reach top end of guidance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which employs more than 4,000 people, reported that group sales grew by 3.1 per cent for the 13 weeks to December 28.

It said this was driven by strong sales of its branded products, with sales volumes rising 7 per cent across its brands offsetting the impact of easing food price inflation.

Premier Foods boss Alex Whitehouse said the company’s sweet treats business had a “particularly strong Christmas”, with branded sales in the category lifting by 8.9 per cent for the quarter.

It said this included a 20 per cent jump in mince pie sales, reflecting their strongest-ever quarter.

The firm also reported positive growth by recently-acquired brands The Spice Tailor and Fuel 10K.

Meanwhile, the company’s overseas business continued to perform strongly, with sales up 29 per cent for the quarter.

In its grocery arm, its continued focus on brands helped to offset decline in its private label operation, with non-branded down 9.3 per cent for the quarter.

Premier Foods said the positive performance means it is on track to record profits towards the top end of market expectations, which had pointed towards a profit between £180.1m and £186.4m for the current year.

In a statement for investors, Mr Whitehouse, the chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to report another very good quarter of volume led branded revenue growth, accompanied by further market share gains, as our branded growth model continues to deliver well for us.

"Our Sweet Treats business had a particularly strong Christmas with branded sales up 8.9 per cent; Mr Kipling sold 20 per cent more mince pies this year, delivering its biggest ever quarter.

"Earlier this year, we said that consumers are starting to trade up and treat themselves more.

"This has continued over Christmas with our premium ranges such as Ambrosia Deluxe desserts, Bisto Best gravy and Mr Kipling Signature Brownie Bites performing strongly and we more than doubled the sales of our Mr Kipling Signature mince pies.”

“Our acquired brands, The Spice Tailor and FUEL10K, both delivered double digit sales growth, as we leverage our product innovation capabilities and commercial relationships to unlock their potential.

"Ambrosia porridge pots and Cape Herb & Spice were standout performers of the 38 per cent growth in new categories in the quarter, while all our target overseas regions delivered further strong progress as International sales increased 29 per cent.

“Having delivered very good volume led, branded revenue growth in our key third quarter, we’re now guiding trading profit to the upper end of expectations for this financial year.

"As we look to the rest of FY24/25 and to the medium term, we expect to deliver further progress as we continue to execute against our five pillar growth strategy.”

The group said that Mr Kipling cake was again the major driver of growth in Australia, as the core portfolio of slices was supported by the launch of more products such as new Bakewell Tarts flavours, while the recently launched Paxo Gravy also performed well in the quarter as the group expands its category presence.