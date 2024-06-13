Premier Inn has signed a lease agreement for 25 years on the new building, which was completed by CBRE Investment Management on behalf of CBRE UK Property PAIF.

CBRE Investment Management’s main contractor, Clegg Construction, constructed the new four-storey building on a one-acre plot on Foss Islands Road on the site of a former retail warehouse leased by Carpetright.

The York City Centre (Layerthorpe) hotel is close to tourist attractions, including York Minster and Jorvik Viking Centre.

The building features energy-saving technologies, such as air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation systems, LED lighting, photovoltaic panels, and electric vehicle charging points.

“We expect growth in the hotels and catering sector to outpace the wider economy during the next five years,” said Jamie Philips, fund manager for UK Property PAIF at CBRE Investment Management.

“Tourism supports a significant number of jobs in York and given the strength of the city as a destination for tourists, combined with its current undersupply of hotel beds, the addition of a new modern and sustainable hotel will help to bolster York’s businesses and economy."

Michael Sims, Clegg Construction managing director, added: “We are tremendously proud to have delivered such a sustainable Premier Inn hotel for CBRE Investment Management and Whitbread PLC.

“The site is a historically sensitive city centre location in York, and I am delighted with how the Clegg Construction team conducted themselves with minimal disruption to local businesses and residents.

" The scheme achieved consistently high Considerate Constructors Scheme scores in audits taken throughout the contract.

"More than 80 per cent of the workforce travelled 30 miles or less per day to reach the site – demonstrating our commitment to supporting the local community and to sustainability.”

