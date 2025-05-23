Premier League parachute payments are making the Championship too predictable - here's the data to prove it

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend’s play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland brings a flicker of unpredictability to a season otherwise dominated by the money men.

If there was ever any doubt, this season laid it to rest: wages and league position now go hand in hand. Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United – the three clubs with the highest wage bills in the division, according to Capology data: £36.79 million, £29.51 million and £27.17 million respectively – finished the season precisely where their financial muscle predicted: first, second and third.

A statistical alignment so perfect it borders on mathematical certainty rather than sporting chance.

Championship wage bills are an increasingly accurate predictor of where clubs will finish in the table, says David Richards, after a season dominated by Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

All three clubs are beneficiaries of substantial Premier League parachute payments – financial safety nets intended to ease the blow of relegation. In practice, they have created a financial aristocracy within the Championship.

The economic disparity has transformed what should be one of football’s most open competitions into a predictable procession. The automatic promotion places were never truly in doubt – they were claimed by the wealthiest contenders, just as economic determinism would predict.

The pattern holds further down the table. For every club that manages to outperform its wage budget, many more finish almost exactly where their financial standing suggests they should.

Plymouth Argyle’s 23rd-place finish matches their 23rd-ranked wage bill of £9.71 million.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Portsmouth, operating on the division’s lowest wage bill at just £8.57 million, predictably struggled near the bottom. My own team, Sheffield Wednesday, landed mid-table with a mid-table budget — proof that in modern football, you tend to finish where the money says you will.

Even the outliers reinforce the rule. Cardiff City finished bottom despite wielding the seventh-highest wage bill, while Luton Town ended the season in 22nd place despite having the fourth-highest wage budget (£23.74 million). These dramatic failures are not exceptions that prove unpredictability, but moments of crisis – failures of execution in a system where financial input is expected to yield commensurate results.

Football has long traded on the romance of unpredictability – the idea that ‘anyone can beat anyone on their day’. But when you look at the season as a whole, that notion begins to fall apart. The Championship increasingly resembles a financial league table, reliably ordering clubs by spending power with just enough quirks to keep the illusion of suspense alive.

This erosion of football’s unpredictability doesn’t stop at the league table. The FA Cup – once the great leveller, where non-league sides could dream of knocking out top-flight giants – has quietly lost its shine. Playing the Cup final before the season ends feels like a misstep, stripping it of the weight it once carried.

It ought to be the season’s finale — a moment that brings every level of the game together. Instead, it has been reduced to a mid-season afterthought, wedged between league fixtures deemed more pressing.

This diminishment comes at a time when football desperately needs the FA Cup’s unpredictability. This season’s Premier League offered precious little suspense: Liverpool secured the title weeks before the final day, while all three clubs promoted from last year’s Championship have already confirmed their return to the second tier.

If the Championship is to retain its reputation as one of the game’s most exciting competitions, it must find ways to decouple financial might from competitive success. A fairer distribution of money across the football pyramid would be a meaningful first step.

Otherwise, the beautiful game risks becoming a predictable economic exercise – a carousel on which the wealthiest clubs merely take turns at the top.

The table doesn’t lie – but perhaps it tells us something we’d rather not hear. If balance sheets tell you more than team sheets, it’s fair to wonder whether the game is still being played on the pitch at all.

This weekend’s play-off final offers a rare glimpse of genuine uncertainty in a season defined by financial inevitability. Let’s savour it – because moments like this are becoming vanishingly rare.