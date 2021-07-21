Premier Modular creates 100 new jobs after winning contracts to build HS2 offices

Premier Modular has won multi-million-pound contracts to provide project offices and welfare facilities for 15 sites that form part of the first phase of high-speed railway HS2.

Over the last 12 months, the company, which is based in East Yorkshire, has expanded its workforce and invested £12m in its hire fleet to meet the rising demand for its building services.

Managing director David Harris said: “The scale of the HS2 projects for Premier is a significant factor in that investment.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded by Skanska Costain STRABAG Joint Venture (SCS JV), the contracts are for sites along the final 26.4km of HS2 to the southern terminus at London Euston.

Premier is creating more than 161,000 sq ft of buildings made up of over 500 modules at its offsite manufacturing centre in the village of Brandesburton.

The facilities will accommodate open plan offices, meeting rooms, break-out spaces, showers, drying room, toilets, first aid room, and canteen.

Each building is being installed complete with lighting, air conditioning, fire and security alarms, toilets, partitions, and doors.

The buildings will be in use for at least five years and have a number of sustainability features to minimise impact on the environment, including rainwater harvesting to provide water for site operations such as dust suppression, low energy lighting, PIR lighting sensors, low water consumption showers, dual flush toilets, and effluent tanks to minimise discharge into local drainage systems.

Some of the sites are in close proximity to existing railway lines requiring liaison with teams at Network Rail and careful logistical planning particularly for the building installation phases.

Mr Harris said: “We are delighted to be contributing to this important infrastructure project. As a Yorkshire business we know just how critical HS2 is to rail projects in the North and how it will help to rebalance the UK economy.”

John Harrison, section lead construction manager at SCS JV, added: “Premier has developed the most cost-effective building solutions that met our requirements and budget. Their team has been very flexible, adapting the designs to our changing needs, and with a strong emphasis on customer care.”

HS2 is a new high-speed railway linking up London, the Midlands, the North and Scotland, serving over 25 stations, including eight of Britain’s 10 largest cities, and connecting around 30 million people. The construction of the new railway is split into three phases, with phase one linking London and the West Midlands.

SCS JV’s contract will involve the construction of a variety of structures and 21km of the line will be in a tunnel created using six tunnel boring machines.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you