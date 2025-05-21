Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is put on by the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, a trade guild representing 255 companies with combined revenues of £2 billion and tens of thousands of employees in South Yorkshire, and unsurprisingly for such an historic event is full of pomp and ceremony with the national anthem sung, a military guard of honour and even fanfare trumpeters welcoming in guests of honour.

The night was something of a Who’s Who of prominent regional business leaders and politicians and a very visible reminder of the ongoing strength of South Yorkshire’s manufacturing industry despite all the challenges of recent decades.

But if it would have been easy to get swept away by the grandeur of the occasion, the speeches at the end of the night underlined exactly how important that industry needs to be to our collective national security in an increasingly frightening world.

The Finnish ambassador to the UK addressing the Cutlers' Feast

Professor Keith Jackson, senior warden of the Company of Cutlers, said the Government’s imminent Industrial Strategy must respond to the fact that it is “not business as usual” for global politics at the moment with the need for increased defence spending and targeted support for strategic sectors like energy and steel in the face of factors like “Russian aggression, US tariffs and China’s accelerated innovation”.

His call for decisive action in the Industrial Strategy was made all the more powerful given that the event was also taking place against growing concerns for the future of Liberty Steel which employs 1,500 people in South Yorkshire and an ongoing Government rescue of British Steel in Scunthorpe.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard backed Professor Jackson’s analysis, stating that sovereign manufacturing capability needs to be developed at speed as the world changes at “dizzying pace” while Master Cutler Philip Rodrigo said the UK is facing a “pivotal moment” in history.

But the final speech of the evening, given by the Finnish ambassador to the UK Jukka Siukosaari, was the one that really stopped me in my tracks.

While his remarks contained plenty of dry wit with amusing comments about Eurovision and Finland leading the world happiness index to the annoyance of Denmark, he also powerfully and soberly reflected on the state of the world and both the need for trustworthy allies and a willingness to face difficult truths.

Reflecting on why Finland retained conscription after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he said: "Our history has taught us that even though we aim to live in peace and prosperity, we also need to prepare for the worst. After the Cold War ended, the Finns deep down knew the good weather would not last forever.”

To underline his point this weekend, the i newspaper reported that hundreds of Russian troops, some of them from experienced combat units, have been deployed to the Finnish border in recent days.

The question on my mind as I left the Cutlers’ Hall on Thursday night is whether the Industrial Strategy will adequately prepare the UK for the bad weather that is on the horizon.