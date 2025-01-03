Preserving cash to support financial inclusion and SME cashflow: Richard Bradley

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, we became the first national payments firm to offer a technology-enabled cash depositing service specifically for the millions of SMEs needing to process cash securely, efficiently and cost effectively.

As our company was founded in 2005 to provide innovative card payment services, you might wonder why we’ve expanded into the cash payments space.

The answer is simple: we couldn’t sit back and watch business owners suffer due to the decline of high street banks and reduced Post Office services.

Many SMEs have been left feeling somewhat stranded, forced to travel further to deposit cash, which impacts their cashflow. As a result, some are even considering no longer accepting cash at all, reducing customer choice in a world already filled with challenges.

Although some have called our move into the cash market bold and brave, we’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm we’ve encountered from business owners across various sectors.

It’s been an eye-opening experience for us because we’re seeing both new and existing partners reinvigorated about payments. This is what drives our team to continue innovating and pushing for innovation and change.

Those who have partnered with AcceptCash to install tech-enabled smart safes on their premises have been able to settle cash deposits into their bank on the same day. This is a game-changer.

In fact, 90 per cent of businesses using our smart safes have seen immediate cost savings. One major retailer conducted a successful trial before rolling out across their estate, and single-site businesses are also reaping the benefits.

For many of the SMEs we work with, this marks a turning point, as they can now receive same-day value from cash transactions. I believe this will help preserve cash as a viable option for the future, fostering consumer choice and supporting financial inclusion.

Society needs this flexibility, and leading the charge in the UK feels like a real privilege.

Our core mission has always been to transform and innovate the payments sector, and if our ability to diversify and meet a specific market need can inspire others to take similar steps, then we’ve accomplished something even bigger. Based in Elland, we’re thrilled to be making a positive impact.

We’ve already received enquiries from European contacts eager to explore our solutions, showing that the demand for this change extends beyond the UK.

Of course, there have been challenges along the way. One key hurdle is educating the market that card payments and cash transactions aren’t mutually exclusive. At AcceptCards and AcceptCash, we see payments as just that - payments. How and where a payment is made should always be considered as part of a broader strategic decision for any business.

After more than a year of development, AcceptCash is now a reality, and as we head into 2025, I encourage businesses to not only audit their payment services but also consider whether diversification could be part of their own growth strategy. Agility and innovation are key to thriving in today’s market, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.

We’re proud to be part of a wider movement in the Yorkshire region pushing for meaningful change.