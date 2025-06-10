Pret a Manger: Chain opens new-format stores with made-to-order food

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sandwich and coffee chain, which has been popular with London commuters, has said the new stores are designed to encourage customers to dine in and take their time, as it also adapts to increased remote working.

Pret, which has now grown to an estate of 500 sites across the UK, is trialling the new format in Broughty Ferry near Dundee and Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The company said this would differentiate from the format of most of its London stores, where it primarily sells “grab-and-go” products, with customers typically served in less than a minute.

Eating out: Pret a Manger is launching more stores across the country which are being designed to make customers stay longer.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire )