Pret a Manger: Chain opens new-format stores with made-to-order food

Pret a Manger is launching new-format stores with made-to-order food and more dining space as part of efforts to accelerate its regional expansion across the UK.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 07:16 BST

The sandwich and coffee chain, which has been popular with London commuters, has said the new stores are designed to encourage customers to dine in and take their time, as it also adapts to increased remote working.

Pret, which has now grown to an estate of 500 sites across the UK, is trialling the new format in Broughty Ferry near Dundee and Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The company said this would differentiate from the format of most of its London stores, where it primarily sells “grab-and-go” products, with customers typically served in less than a minute.

Eating out: Pret a Manger is launching more stores across the country which are being designed to make customers stay longer.( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire )

It has also developed an exclusive menu for the shops, where much of its menu is made to order, there is more space for dine-in customers and it will operate a Little Stars Cafe play area for families with young children.

