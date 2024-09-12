The new 1,200 sq ft Pret will front Cambridge Street and is located on the ground floor of the Isaacs Building in Sheffield's Heart of the City development.

The new 1,200 sq ft unit fronts Cambridge Street and is located on the ground floor of the Isaacs Building – an office building that forms part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City scheme.

Managed by franchise partner Exultant Group, the new shop will become Pret’s third in the city, with the company also opening a second unit in Meadowhall on September 25. This comes after the firm closed its previous Fargate shop during the pandemic.

Guy Meakin, UK shops & franchise director at Pret A Manger, said: “It’s wonderful to be bringing Pret back to Sheffield city centre and creating 15 new jobs in the local area. We know our freshly-made food and organic coffee is popular here, so we’re delighted to be opening a spacious new shop in the Heart of the City development. We can’t wait to welcome customers back when we open our doors in time for Christmas.”

The Heart of the City scheme is being developed by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.