Pret A Manger to open at Merrion Centre in Leeds this summer as part of plans to double size of business

Pret has signed a lease to occupy 4,510 sq ft of space over the ground and first floor at 42-44 Woodhouse Lane.

In a statement, TCS said: "The unit is situated in a prominent corner position directly adjacent to one of the main entrances to the busy Merrion Centre and is set to open this summer.

"The new outlet will offer a menu of fresh food and beverages for customers, all handmade in Pret’s onsite kitchen. Hot drinks will be prepared by trained baristas and will be available as part of Pret’s Coffee Subscription.

Town Centre Securities today revealed that Pret A Manger has become the latest tenant to join the Merrion Centre in Leeds.

"Pret, which employs more than 8,500 people in the UK, announced earlier this year that it is investing over £9.2 million in staff pay which is its biggest pay and benefits increase in its 36 year history. The news followed an announcement in September 2021 that Pret was aiming to double the size of the business and open more than 200 new stores in the UK within the next five years."

"The Merrion Centre is located in a prime location within Leeds’ Innovation and Retail Districts and within close proximity to the Universities. There is an abundance of student accommodation schemes within the immediate vicinity with more in the pipeline. Current occupiers in the Arena Quarter include some of the city’s most popular independent and international eateries, big brand restaurants and cafes, hotels and prime entertainment venues including the 13,500 capacity first direct arena."