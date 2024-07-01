Pret a Manger to open its sixth shop in Leeds in business district alongside two other arrivals
It will be based on the ground floor of the 4 Wellington Place, with sandwich and salad bar Sesame also opening in the same location in August.
They will both be joined by new dental clinic Beyu Dental next month.
Paul Pavia, Head of Development at Federated Hermes MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “As an already thriving community in Leeds city centre, we’re committed to continually creating a fantastic offer that cement’s Wellington Place position as the number one place to do business.
“We’re thrilled to be adding two fantastic options to our portfolio of delicious food outlets, with a nationwide favourite in Pret A Manger, as well as supporting a local, growing business with Sesame. We’re also proud to be introducing a dentist that’s committed to world-class dental care, adding to our long list of other amenities such as private medical practice, The Whitehall Clinic, and meeting and conference space at The Terrace.
“This new trio of outlets will bring great new benefits to the neighbourhood for both our businesses, and visitors, and we look forward to welcoming these new operators this summer.”
