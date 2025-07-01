Prices in shops start to rise again as food costs 'show little sign of slowing down'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation’s latest Shop Price Index conducted with NielsenIQ found shop price inflation increased to 0.4 per cent year on year in June, against a decline of -0.1 per cent in May. It represents the first increase in almost a year.

Food price inflation was particularly pronounced – up by 3.7 per cent compared to 2.8 per cent in May. Fresh food rose by 3.2 per cent and ambient food by 4.3 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, the average cost of non-food items fell by 1.2 per cent, following a 1.5 per cent drop in May.

Food prices are continuing to become more expensive. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, said: “Within three months of the costs imposed by last Autumn’s Budget kicking in, headline shop prices have returned to inflation for the first time in close to a year.

"Food inflation showed little sign of slowing down, particularly in fresh produce, where prices of meat have been impacted by high wholesale prices and more expensive labour costs.

"Meanwhile, fruit and vegetable prices increased due to the hot, dry weather reducing harvest yields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Non-food goods remained in deflation as retailers cut prices across product categories, especially DIY and gardening so customers could make the most of the sunshine.

“Retailers have warned of higher prices for consumers since last year’s Autumn Budget and the huge rises to Employer National Insurance costs and the National Living Wage.

"We predicted a significant rise in food inflation by the end of this year, and this has been accelerated by geopolitical tensions and impacts of climate change.

"To limit further rises, Government must find ways to alleviate the cost pressures bearing down on retailers. The upcoming business rates reform offers such an opportunity, and the Government must ensure no shop pays more as a result of the changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Local Government Minister Jim McMahon told The Yorkshire Post that details of “permanently” lower business rates for high street businesses from next year will be set out in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Autumn Budget.

In her last Budget, Ms Reeves announced that the Government intends to introduce "permanently lower multiplier” for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses from April 2026, paid for by a higher multiplier on properties with a rateable value above £500,000 – a move designed to target huge distribution warehouses used by the likes of Amazon.

The figures involved have yet to be revealed but Mr McMahon said they are expected to be part of the next Budget.

The tax, which applies for businesses operating out of physical premises, was previously cushioned during the pandemic – but a 75 per cent relief rate was cut to just 40 per cent for this year. A cap of £110,000 per business applies to the relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A business rates reform discussion paper has also been under consultation after Labour promised in its manifesto that it would ultimately replace the business rates system.

Mr McMahon said the initial step from next April is designed to provide “long-term baked-in support for the high street”.