Pride Month: Three ways to be a genuine ally to LGBTQ+ community in the workplace - Jodie Hill

But as the rainbow flags go up and social media becomes awash with corporate logos in bright colours throughout the month of June as part of the annual celebration in the UK and elsewhere, we must ask ourselves a deeper question: are we truly being good allies, or just performative ones?

As a lawyer, business owner, and mental health and neurodiversity advocate, I’ve seen the power of authentic allyship - and the damage caused when it’s reduced to a seasonal campaign.

Being an ally isn’t about showing up in June.

Members of the public during the launch of "Space to Have a Ball", an immersive experience in celebration of Pride Month at Outernet London on June 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

It’s about what you do when no one’s watching, when it’s not convenient, and when there’s no applause.

So, what does being a good ally to LGBTQ+ people in the workplace actually look like?

Here are three initial answers to that important question.

First, it means listening.

Too often, businesses make assumptions about what LGBTQ+ employees need without involving them in the conversation.

Inclusive policies aren’t just about ticking boxes - they must reflect lived experience.

Whether it’s ensuring healthcare benefits are inclusive of all identities or reviewing your dress code and parental leave policies for inclusive langue, the most effective changes happen when you co-create with your people, not for them.

Second, it means challenging bias - especially the casual kind. Microaggressions and “banter” still run unchecked in many workplaces.

Being a true ally means calling out harmful behaviour, even if it’s uncomfortable.

If you hold a position of privilege or leadership, your silence speaks volumes.

Use your voice - that’s what allyship is for.

Third, it means committing to long-term cultural change.

One-off training in June won’t cut it.

Creating a truly inclusive culture takes time, accountability, and a willingness to grow.

So invest in education, create safe spaces for dialogue, and empower your LGBTQ+ employees to lead where they feel comfortable.

Pride Month is a brilliant opportunity to show support - but it should never be the only time LGBTQ+ employees feel seen, valued, or celebrated.

Don’t just swap your logo for a rainbow.

Instead, ask: what are we doing the other 11 months of the year?

Are we recruiting inclusively?

Are we developing diverse talent?

Are our LGBTQ+ colleagues able to bring their full selves to work every single day?

Finally, remember that allyship is a verb, not a badge.

You won’t always get it right - and that’s okay.

What matters is that you stay open, stay curious, and keep showing up.

Pride is a movement, not a moment.

So, this Pride Month, wave your flag proudly - but also commit to doing the work that lasts long after the glitter settles.