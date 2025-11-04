Primark could be spun off as AB Foods reviews group structure

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Associated British Foods (AB Foods) announced a review of the structure of the group alongside its full-year financial results.

The company reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.7bn for the year to September 13, a decline of 13 per cent compared with the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales across Primark grew by 1 per cent year-on-year to £9.5bn, with stronger trading over the second half of the year helping to balance out a weaker first half.

The owner of Primark has said it is considering spinning off the retail chain from its food business after revealing a drop in its annual profits. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

It flagged “particularly weak shopping activity within elements of Primark’s customer base” as people were more cautious to spend, with sales in the UK and Ireland slipping by 3.1 per cent compared like-for-like with last year.

But spending improved over the second half which AB Foods attributed to a stronger product offer, especially its womenswear ranges, and an increase in digital engagement – having recently launched a mobile app in some of its markets.

But overall retail sales growth was offset by sales within its sugar business dropping by a 10th, the firm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB Foods also operates a grocery business, which includes brands Kingsmill, Blue Dragon, Jordans, Twinings and Ryvita, as well as an ingredients arm.

Sales were broadly flat year-on-year for both divisions.

The company told investors that no decision had been made, but its review may result in the board deciding to separate Primark from the food business.

Chief executive George Weston said: “Our unique and exceptional food business has historically been less well understood by the financial markets than Primark, yet it has a highly attractive portfolio, deep global expertise and much potential.

“Primark has an incredibly strong international brand, a powerful customer proposition, and substantial growth opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the company said it was expecting Primark’s consumer environment to remain “subdued” in the year ahead.

But it was planning to focus on its prices to drive sales while continuing to roll out new stores.