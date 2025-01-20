Primark owner ABF to shed light on high street Christmas trading

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Associated British Foods (ABF) will also reveal whether the consumer group, which also makes food and ingredients, has been affected by recent weakness in sugar prices.

The FTSE 100 company will post a trading update for its latest quarter on Thursday January 23.

It comes after a year which saw shares lift strongly before sinking later in 2024 as it came under pressure from lower sugar prices and concerns over consumer sentiment.

The parent firm of Primark will this week shed light on whether it has been knocked by tough conditions on the high street - or benefited from a splurge in festive shopping. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Last week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK retail sector saw a weaker-than-expected December, as sales dropped by 0.3% for the month.

It came amid continued pressure on household budgets from rising mortgage and rental costs.

However, investors will take some encouragement from the figures, which pointed towards 4.4% growth for clothing and footwear retailers.

Retail rivals including Next have also delivered strong updates amid signs of resilience from fashion customers.

In its latest update in November, ABF revealed that Primark sales grew by 1% in the year to September after the budget chain was hit by damp early summer weather.

Shareholders will be hoping that positive momentum later in the financial year translated into a strong run-up to Christmas.