Prince Albert II of Monaco attends Yorkshire Children's Charity event which raises more than £800,000

The event, which was held at Grantley Hall, near Ripon, celebrated the charity’s inaugural year, while also raising more than £800,0000 for children across Yorkshire who are living at a disadvantage, due to sickness, disability or financial circumstances.

A spokesman said: “The team at Yorkshire Children’s Charity has a long-standing connection with Prince Albert II of Monaco and his family, who have passionately supported children at a disadvantage in the Yorkshire region for 50 years. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ has enabled the charity to exceed its first-year fundraising target of one million pounds.”

Charlotte Farrington, the chief executive at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: ‘I have been blown away by the unbelievable kindness and support from our guests tonight, alongside the generosity of all those who have given their time and resources to make this evening such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly honoured that His Serene Highness agreed to attend as our guest of honour, it’s such a generous act of kindness.

"‘While events such as this present the opportunity to showcase Yorkshire at its finest, it is through our combined efforts that we will make Yorkshire a better place for our children and young people to live in. We have a huge challenge ahead of us, but tonight we have had the opportunity to significantly change and enhance the lives of countless children throughout the region.”

A Night Under the Stars’ was designed and styled by Royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh and dressed by Fulford Flowers.