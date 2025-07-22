Princes completes £23m acquisition Symington's Cross Green site in Leeds

Princes has announced that it has completed the £23m acquisition of Symington's Cross Green site in Leeds.
Published 22nd Jul 2025

The move comes after international agro-food group, Newlat, acquired Symington's in 2021, and Princes Limited in 2024.

Following the 2024 acquisition, Princes manages and operates the Symington’s business in the UK, including its brands Chicken Tonight, Ragu, Naked and Mug Shot

The firms said that the acquisition of the Cross Green site, which employs 105 full time staff, marks an “important stage” in the integration of Symington’s brand into Princes’ UK portfolio.

Simon Harrison, CEO of Princes, said: "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to Leeds and recognition of the region's role in Symington’s’ and now Princes' growth.

“By investing in Cross Green, we are strengthening the foundations of both businesses while reaffirming our commitment to West Yorkshire” .

Princes described the Cross Green site as a “key operational hub”. The site is used for production, warehousing and corporate activities.

Joe Dent, chief people office at Princes added: "The purchase of Cross Green is a clear demonstration of the importance placed on the infrastructure of the business as a whole. It’s a significant investment, not only in financial terms but also in terms of our commitment to UK manufacturing.”

Princes operates 10 sites across the country and employs almost 3,000 people.

