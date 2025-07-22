Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after international agro-food group, Newlat, acquired Symington's in 2021, and Princes Limited in 2024.

Following the 2024 acquisition, Princes manages and operates the Symington’s business in the UK, including its brands Chicken Tonight, Ragu, Naked and Mug Shot

The firms said that the acquisition of the Cross Green site, which employs 105 full time staff, marks an “important stage” in the integration of Symington’s brand into Princes’ UK portfolio.

Princes has completed the £23m acquisition of Symington's Cross Green site in Leeds.

Simon Harrison, CEO of Princes, said: "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to Leeds and recognition of the region's role in Symington’s’ and now Princes' growth.

“By investing in Cross Green, we are strengthening the foundations of both businesses while reaffirming our commitment to West Yorkshire” .

Princes described the Cross Green site as a “key operational hub”. The site is used for production, warehousing and corporate activities.

Joe Dent, chief people office at Princes added: "The purchase of Cross Green is a clear demonstration of the importance placed on the infrastructure of the business as a whole. It’s a significant investment, not only in financial terms but also in terms of our commitment to UK manufacturing.”