Princes in the Tower: Have new discoveries solved history's greatest cold case?

During the summer of 1483, anxious onlookers watched two boys playing in the grounds of the Tower of London.

The observers were right to be concerned; these were no ordinary boys and their fate would become one of the darkest secrets of British history. The youngsters – King Edward V and his brother Richard of York – had been placed in the tower “for their protection” by their uncle, the future King Richard III. According to a contemporary account, the boys were “conducted back into the more inward apartments of the Tower itself, and day by day, came to be observed more rarely through the lattices and windows, up to the point that they completely ceased to be visible”.

What happened next is a mystery which has foxed historians ever since. Were they murdered on the orders of Richard III, becoming the most high profile victims of his ruthless coup which placed the ultimate “wicked uncle” on the throne? Or did they survive his reign and live, long happy and peaceful lives in obscurity?

Historian Philippa Langley is best known for her discovery of King Richard III in 2012. (Photo supplied on behalf of History Press/Robert Ormerod)

Once, it appeared this case was firmly closed. Richard had the boys murdered, multiple sources said, because he wanted to be king. This vision of a demonic Richard III – captured brilliantly by Shakespeare’s play – held sway in the public imagination for centuries.

This view has been challenged by modern campaigners, who claim that Richard was, in fact a benevolent and far-sighted monarch. Richard’s defenders say his reputation was shredded by the Tudors after his death in battle at Bosworth, where he fell courageously facing down his enemies in hand to hand combat.

Perhaps nobody has done more to support a re-assessment of Richard’s reputation than Philippa Langley, who is best known for discovering his remains beneath a car park in Leicester through her Looking For Richard Project.

Now, with characteristic drive and passion, she claims to have solved the greatest cold-case in history, by unearthing documents which finally reveal what happened to the Princes in the Tower.

The book guides the reader into the labyrinth of 15th century politics, a world of claim and counter-claim, where papers neatly filed away for 500 years suddenly acquire extraordinary powers. By pursuing and examining contemporary documents across Europe, the Missing Princes Project, which was launched at Middleham in Yorkshire in 2016, says it has uncovered “proof of life” for both missing princes; the elder in 1487 and his younger sibling in 1493, long after Richard III died at Bosworth.

Further investigation, cited in the book, uncovered a contemporary blueprint for the physical removal of the princes “which did not involve or require harm”.