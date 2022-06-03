Principles Agency in Leeds grows after introducing four day working week for all employees

To support business growth, Principles Agency has made several senior appointments including, Simon Renwick as senior account director, Victoria Cullen and Fern Moutrie as account managers, and Aaliyah Kiran Ali as digital project manager.

The director at Principles Agency, Mike Hackett said: “We kick started 2022 with several new business wins which has meant that we’ve needed to focus on recruiting to allow us to continue delivering brand communications campaigns for clients.

Principles Agency, one of Yorkshire's oldest full service marketing agencies, has hired eight new staff after securing a string of new client wins, including Velcro and Lyons Coffee.

“We’re incredibly proud of the achievements we’ve made and we’ve invested lots of time in harnessing skill sets across the agency to refine our service offering, and ensure that we’re able to get to the crux of clients’ challenges when reaching their target audiences.”

Based in Headingley, Leeds, Principles Agency recently introduced a four day working week for all employees to provide a better work life balance and increase productivity by up to 40%. The agency has also launched an internal training academy to support learning and development and attract local talent in the north.