Slow recovery continues in retail footfall with support from warm May weather

Total UK footfall decreased by 12.5% in May, a 0.6 percentage point improvement from April, according to BRC-Sensormatic IQ data.

This is better than the three-month average decline of 13.7%.

To make meaningful comparisons to changes in footfall, all figures are compared to their pre-pandemic (2019) levels

Retail footfall across the UK continued a slow but steady recovery against pre-pandemic levels last month, according to new data.

Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of British Retail Consortium, said: “UK footfall made small advances for a third month in a row, as the particularly warm May weather saw more people shop in person.

“The anticipation for the Jubilee celebrations offered an added boost to footfall, with the public hitting the shops to find the best decorations and festive food and drink for the long weekend.

London enjoyed the biggest improvement out of all the major UK cities, seeing an increase in tourism as international Covid restrictions are rolled back and we enter the summer season.

“Improvement to footfall remains fragile as the cost-of-living bites. With UK discretionary incomes falling, government’s financial support to tackle surging energy costs may only provide temporary respite for households.

“As inflation continues to climb and consumer confidence falls, it is by no means certain footfall will continue to improve in the months to come.”