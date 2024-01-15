Private equity firm YFM sells shareholding in defence technology company

YFM Equity Partners (YFM) has sold its shareholding in KeTech Defence Ltd, part of KeTech Group, to safety and security company Wescom Group.

The sale will deliver a money multiple return of 2.8 for YFM’s investors and will enable KeTech Defence to pursue further growth as a provider of defence technologies for the homeland security sector.

Denise Lawrenson, CEO of KeTech Group said: “YFM has been instrumental in the success stories of both KeTech Defence and KeTech Systems. The YFM team has helped to secure an exciting future for KeTech Defence, which will go on to prosper under Wescom Group ownership.

“We now look forward to pursuing further growth plans for KeTech both in the U.K. and overseas with YFM’s backing and support. We are excited that we now have the opportunity to concentrate on building the Rail business and expanding our portfolio further, working with operators and train builders alike to deliver exciting innovative and reliable systems across the globe. “

YFM will retaining its shareholding in KeTech Systems, a specialist provider of real-time intelligent software systems for the rail industry, offering both operational and customer facing systems aimed at cutting carbon emissions and delivering punctuality to the industry.

Since investing in KeTech, YFM has helped the business to extend its product portfolio, build its team of data experts, software developers and digital railway specialists, and expand its international reach.