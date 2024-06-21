Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election leads to spending pause
The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.7 in June, down from 53 in May.
The figures are based on preliminary data. Any score below 50 indicates that activity is contracting, and any score above means it is growing. The UK’s services sector dragged the rest of the private sector down, as growth slowed for the second month running, showing a reading of 51.2 for June. Companies said higher customer demand helped boost activity, but it was not enough to counteract the election-related pause in spending.
Growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for less than 10 per cent of British economic output, was stronger, with production output showing a reading of 54.2, a 26-month high. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said firms had put decision making on a “hiatus” until after the General Election.
“Meanwhile, from an inflation perspective, stubbornly persistent service sector inflation – a major barrier to lower interest rates – remains evident in the survey, but should at least cool further from the current 5.7 per cent pace in coming months,” he said.
“However, companies’ costs are rising, most notably in manufacturing, where shipping costs in particular are spiking again and adding to a renewed rise in inflationary pressures from goods.”
It comes after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday at 5.25 per cent, despite the headline rate of inflation hitting the Bank’s 2 per cent target in May for the first time for nearly three years.
Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold rates at 5.25 per cent for the seventh consecutive meeting on Thursday.
The decision comes a day after official figures showed that the rate of inflation hit the Bank’s 2 per cent target in May for the first time for nearly three years.
“It’s good news that inflation has returned to our 2 per cent target,” Andrew Bailey, (pictured) the Bank’s governor said.
“We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that’s why we’ve decided to hold rates at 5.25 per cent for now.”
But members of the nine-person committee were split over the decision with two policymakers, Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden, voting again for rates to be reduced this month.
Furthermore, it appeared that it was a close call for three other members of the MPC who were wavering on whether to keep rates unchanged.
George Buckley, chief European economist for Nomura, said the decision being “finely balanced is very important indeed”, because if inflation data comes in lower over the next month then that “might be enough to push these members into voting for a rate cut”.
“You need more than half the committee to vote for lower rates in order to get it,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.